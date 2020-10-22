Hyderabad: Congress raises pitch for relief hike

Hyderabad: Describing the 'miserly' relief announced by the State government as tantamount to insulting the rain and flood-affected people of Telangana, Congress has demanded that the amount should be increased from Rs 500 cr to Rs 5,000 cr. In the resolution adopted during the core committee meeting held in Pragnapur in Gajwel constituency on Tuesday night, the party demanded that an exgratia of Rs 25 lakh should be given to the family of the person who died of rains and floods.

For houses fully damaged in the floods, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, for partially damaged houses, an amount of Rs 2 lakh and for all houses in areas where the flood water has entered the houses, a compensatory amount of Rs 50,000 should be given. A number of issues such as huge misery and loss of life, property and agricultural crops and the inadequate response of the State and Central governments were discussed. The core committee unanimously passed resolutions and it was decided to write to the Prime Minister and demand that the present situation in Telangana be declared as a national calamity.

The party condemned the 'incompetent and inefficient' handling of excess rains cum flood situation in Hyderabad and other parts of the State by TRS government. It also condemned the 'negligent attitude' of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao for not touring the flood-affected areas of Hyderabad city or rural areas.