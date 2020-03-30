Hyderabad: Cops keep distance from families to avoid infection

Hyderabad: Whisle scare of coronavirus has gripped each and every citizen on this planet, how could the policemen be different ?

While implementing the government order of lockdown by beating, kicking and slapping the violators in the State they come in direct contact with so many people, perhaps corona patients, during their duty hours.

Therefore, they need to maintain a social distance with their families too when they reach home.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar recently pointed out that he maintains social distance with his family members because his nature of work is to engage with public and as he could not know who is he meeting.

So in order to stop the spread of virus, the officer maintains a social distance with his family members.

"We have to maintain social distance with our families because it's an order from higher-ups and also a challenge for each and every police officer.

After completing our duties when we reach home, we ensure that nobody from our family directly comes in contact with us unless and until we are completely clean. Also the uniform is washed separately to avoid any kind of problem," CCS inspector Praveen Kumar said.

He further added, "the frontline constable officers are more vulnerable so they've been suggested strictly to maintain social distance with their families and follow the hygienic protocol.

They are the ones who are working round the clock on streets and are implementing the orders. Though they have been provided with face masks and gloves, but they have been ordered not to risk their lives."

Head Constable Ibrahim who works with Gopalpuram PS said, "I am in the police force for past 20 years, but there hadn't been a situation like this earlier. Moreover hygiene was never a priority for cops at police stations, but now the scenario has changed."

He added, "Earlier, whenever I reached home my kids would hug me and ask me whether I bought them some chocolates or not. But now, even they come forward to hug me, I tell them to wait far away unless I get cleaned myself and later on I sanitize the eatables and hand it over to them.

These are really difficult times, we just hope that our country comes out of it quickly and no more lives are lost."