Hyderabad: Cops nix rumours of runaway Covid +ve

Hyderabad: Social media is abuzz with lot of fake news and rumours and when the entire nation is going through a lot of turmoil, rumour mongers never leave a chance to start spreading rumours.

There were strong news rumours doing the rounds on social media that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 escaped from Gandhi hospital and this information created ripples across social media as netizens started fearing for their lives.

However these rumors were put to rest by the Inspector of Police, Chilkalguda, Balgangi Reddy. He said that these rumours were not at all correct.

The person about whom these rumours were swirling on the social media actually went to washroom and when he was not spotted at his bed, it caused commotion.

Reddy said, "The security at Gandhi hospital is such that not even a single bird can leave the hospital premises without being noticed by the police department.

It is also now being investigated as to who spread the rumour. If any such rumours are given boost, then the police department will take strict action against them."