Hyderabad: Coronavirus curve set to bend by Sept-end, says top Health babu

Hyderabad: The Health department had come out with an observation on corona containment and control in the State. It is predicting cases and virus impact to decrease in GHMC limits by the end of August and in districts by the end of September.



Addressing the media here on Saturday, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said that new infections are on the decline in GHMC for the last 25 days. He pointed out that cases shooting up and then maintaining a stable curve to ultimately reduce over a period of time is a common trend seen in densely populated urban areas and so does in the state capital region. He pointed out that it's almost five months since coronavirus entered Telangana.

Dr Srinivas Rao stated that the Health department has made available costly medicines including Remidisivir, FabiFlu for treatment of patients in government hospitals even in districts. He pointed out that Dexamethasone was working as a magical drug and its usage has given great results. Patients administered the dose have recovered and come back to normal condition, he said. The Health director said that HCQ which was being given to mild symptomatic patients as part of home isolation kits was also delivering good results.

He said that they are increasing oxygen beds in allstate hospitals by doubling the present number from 5,000 to nearly 10,000 in a few days' time.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy stated that plasma therapy has to be done at the right time before the patient's health condition turns critically ill. Also, all covid positive individuals cannot be considered for plasma donation as presence of antibodies is less in asymptomatic positive patients.

Further, DME said that Remdisivir should not be tried on infected cases having no symptoms. He also stated that positive patients from districts need not come to Hyderabad for treatment as all government hospitals in districts have been equipped with corona treatment facilities.

1,039 complaints received so far Meanwhile, the Health department has stated that they so far received 1039 complaints on excesses by private hospitals offering corona treatment. Of them 130 are related to bills while 16 are insurance related, Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao said. He said they have formed a four-member committee to look into the complaints." Our intention is not to close down private hospitals in the name of action. We are counselling them at present," he said.