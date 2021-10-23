Hyderabad court accepts to hear actress Samantha's defamation lawsuit

The Kukatpally court on Friday accepted to hear defamation lawsuit filed by actress Samantha against YouTube channels and individuals who spread rumours when the Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce.

The court questioned as to how can anyone file the lawsuit without any prior notices. However, the actress's counsel Y Balaji told the court the petition can be filed against individuals without notices according to the Section-80 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). The advocate showcased the orders passed by the supreme court earlier as an instance.

He continued that the YouTube channels showed the content that could destroy the actress Samantha's prestige and cause damage to her personality. "There will also be a limit to the freedom of speech and the rumours were spread even before the actress and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation," he said, adding that the court have to take up hearing of the petition immediately. The matter was adjourned to October 25.