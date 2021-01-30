Hyderabad: Court dismisses Jagat Vikyat Reddy's bail plea in kidnap case

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad court on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy seeking anticipatory bail in the kidnap cases. The police filed a counter in the court asking the court to dismiss the bail plea and said there could be chances of destroying the evidence if Vikhyat Reddy is given bail.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of Vikhyat Reddy. The court also adjourned the hearing of bail petitions of 15 people arrested in the case to February 1.

Bhuma Akhila Priya has been named as A1 in the kidnap of Praveen Rao and his brothers from his residence in Bowenpally. Praveen Rao along with his two brothers were kidnapped in connection to the 48 acres disputed land in Miyapur. The police named Subba Reddy as A2 and Akhila Priya's husband Bhargava Ram as A3 in the kidnap case.