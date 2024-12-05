Hyderabad CP holds meet on easing traffic congestion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police Commissioner CV Anand stated that unless footpaths and carriageways are made free from encroachments, the traffic congestion would not subside. The Commissioner maintained that pushcarts, petty vendors, and establishments are carrying out their business on the footpaths, roads, or carriageways, which is leading to traffic slowdown on the roads of Hyderabad city.

Hyderabad traffic police conducted a coordination meeting on the Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments (ROPE). On Wednesday, the Commissioner invited the cooperation of MLAs and other public representatives to address the traffic issues in Hyderabad city with an emphasis on removing encroachments on footpaths and carriageways to make roads better for commuting.

During the meeting, CV Anand said that in the city, about 88 lakh vehicles are moving on the roads, and every day about 1,500 vehicles are being registered and added to the existing vehicle population. “The Hyderabad traffic police are taking several initiatives to foster commuter discipline and road safety for substantive and systematic traffic management,” he stated. The meeting was attended by MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Mohd Majid Hussain (Nampally), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), and Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura) corporators, and GHMC officials. Additional CP traffic, P Vishwa Prasad, DCP traffic-III, R Venkateswarlu, DCPs Sneha Mehra and Patil Kantilal Subhash, and other officers of South zone, South East zone, and South West zone were present.