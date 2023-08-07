Hyderabad Customs seizes 3.74 kg gold worth Rs2.29 cr

Rangareddy: In a commendable operation carried out at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)Hyderabad, customs officers successfully intercepted and seized 3.743 kgs of smuggled gold with an estimated value of Rs 2.29 crore. The operation, based on passenger profiling and surveillance, resulted in three separate cases of gold smuggling being thwarted on August 05, 2023.

In the first case, two passengers arriving from Jeddah were caught attempting to smuggle 594 gms of gold, valued at Rs 36.41 lakhs. The contraband was ingeniously concealed inside an iron box.

The second case involved another pair of passengers arriving from Jeddah, who were found attempting to smuggle a larger quantity of gold. 1225 gms of gold, valued at Rs 75.14 lakhs, were hidden in a portable speaker, light, and cleverlyconcealed in the form of three gold capsules inside the rectum of one of the individuals. The third case involved a passenger travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad, who was caught due to specific intelligence. The authorities discovered 1924 gms of gold in a paste form, worth Rs 1.18 crore, concealed in the passenger's underwear. In response to the successful operations, both passengers from the second and third cases were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act of 1962.