Hyderabad: DC M Hanumantha Rao asks officials to be on their toes

Sangareddy: Authorities should keep tabs on Coronavrious prevention measures and give their feedback constantly, said District Collector M Hanumantha Rao at a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday. Speaking on the status of medical and health facilities in the district, he said that the district administration should be prepared to face any eventuality.

The Collector enquired if there were any facilities for medical care in the district to handle Covid-19 cases. He instructed the authorities that there should be adequate PP kits, n-95 masks and emergency equipment. "We must be prepared for what lies ahead. As a precautionary measure, all hospitals in the districts should be inspected and promptly repaired if necessary. Prepare a report on the health status of the home quarantine in the district," he directed.

Additional Collector Rajashree Shah, Veera Reddy DMHO, Staff RDO Nagesh and others participated in the meeting.