Hyderabad: Deccani-Kakatiya style to reflect in new Secretariat

Hyderabad: The new secretariat building will have about eight floors and architecture will be reminiscent of the Deccani-Kakatiya style. It will have three hemispherical domes with a huge one in the centre. Official sources said the government estimates that it would cost around Rs 700 crore to Rs 900 crore.

Officials said that the main entrance and the CMO (Chief Minister Office) will be equipped with high-end safety surveillance, including the use of bulletproof material. The elevated giant structure will be constructed nearly 50 meters above the nearby Hussain Sagar Lake without affecting the surroundings. It will have three to four level underground vehicle parking.

Over 800 cars can be parked. Social rooms for legislators will be provided. Designed by Chennai architect the structure will last 100 years. Provision for banks and religious places will be made.

Sources said that world-renowned IT companies and interior designer companies will be roped in during the construction. The government is planning to bring all head of the departments under a single roof so that the Secretaries and HoDs will work in close coordination.