Hyderabad: Deworming tablets distributed in Malkajgiri

Highlights

Dr Swathi a veterinary doctor at Malkajgiri veterinary centre, said that deworming medicines were distributed from January 16 to 22 at the centre.

Malkajgiri: Dr Swathi a veterinary doctor at Malkajgiri veterinary centre, said that deworming medicines were distributed from January 16 to 22 at the centre. She said that 123 sheep and 1,108 goats were administered with deworming medicines at the centre during the period. She urged farmers to consult the veterinary centre located at Malkajgiri Crossroads for deworming medicines, which were being supplied by the state government.

