Hyderabad: DGP Mahender Reddy gets second COVID-19 shot

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy on Saturday got a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine here at Amberpet urban health centre in the presence of the medical officer Geetha Rani.

The police officials, staff and the DGP spoke to the medical and health officials and inquired about the vaccine. Mahender Reddy got his first dose of the COVID-19 shot at Tilaknagar urban health centre on February 6.

At present, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive is being conducted in Telangana. Vaccine will be administered to the people above 60 years of age and individuals between 45 and 59 will be given priority.

In the second phase of the vaccination drive, over 10 crore people in the country will be covered. So far, more than 1.50 crore received the vaccine.