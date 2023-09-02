Hyderabad: D.K Aruna too close but too far from becoming MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad : BJP vice president D.K Aruna had filed a petition in the High Court alleging that the BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy had provided false information in his election affidavit. After hearing from the council and after careful observations of the election affidavit declaration, the High Court had pronounced its verdict disqualifying Bandla Krishna Mohan as Gadwal MLA and declaring D.K Aruna as the MLA.

However, her victory remained unfulfilled as both the Speaker of the Assembly and Legislative Secretary are avoiding her. Aruna visited the State Assembly to meet the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu to hand over the order copy of the HC and requested them to take steps for holding the oath-taking ceremony to her. However, she had a bitter experience and was in for a shock as both the Assembly Speaker and the secretary were unavailable to meet her in the Assembly.

Aruna was accompanied by BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao to the assembly. DK Aruna said, “The judgement came on August 24, when I came to meet the Speaker with a copy of the order, neither the Speaker nor the Legislature Secretary was present.

I called both of them last evening. I even sent a message. The secretary, who used to come to the Assembly every day, did not come today for some reason. There is a suspicion that there may be some kind of pressure on him from the State government.

It is sad that the duo who asked me to visit the assembly are not there. We have given a copy of the court order in the Speaker’s office,” she added.

Later speaking to media persons in Gadwal, D.K Aruna demanded the state government to immediately implement the order of the Telangana High Court and urged the assembly speaker of Telangana to hold a swearing-in ceremony recognizing her as Gadwal MLA as the HC had disqualified the present BRS Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand disqualified BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy speaking to the press persons said that he had done no wrong and he is approaching the Supreme Court on the HC verdict and expressed confidence that the Gadwal people will once again choose him as their representative with more than 50,000 vote majority. He expressed faith in the judiciary and hoped that he would definitely get justice in the Supreme Court.