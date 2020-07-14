Hyderabad: Drive to instill traffic sense in children

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in association with Hyderabad City Police launched 'WeCop,' a programme on traffic rules awareness among schoolchildren at the National Institute of Nutrition here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar, the City Police Commissioner, said, "Education first starts from home, same way policing should also should first start from home. Every citizen is a policeman and every policeman is a citizen."



So far demo sessions have been carried in five schools educating as many as 800 students by virtual sessions on zoom. The target of the program is to touch base with around 300 schools educating four lakh kids in one year.

The programme was initiated with an idea to inculcate the habit of following traffic rules from childhood, thus the objective of the program is to create traffic awareness among children and ask them to act as small cops (traffic police), and make their family members follow traffic rules, he further added.

The initiative is to educate kids on personal safety and security, awareness on traffic rules and regulations so that they become small cops (WeCop) who would in turn ask parents and family members to follow traffic rules.

"This education on safety will enable the kids to be aware of the traffic rules from a very young age and take responsibility ensuring safety for themselves and their families," concludes Anjani Kumar.

The programme includes various activities from binding traffic rules and this program will be conducted for students of Classes 4 to 8.

The WeCop program was conceptualized by Young Indian and CII as ChotaCop and now the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is taking ahead as WeCop to impact the lives of children who will be made aware of the importance of Road Safety and will be designated as WeCop.

This is a pilot project and would be extended to the whole of Hyderabad - zone wise to spread the awareness on traffic safety and its importance in our life.