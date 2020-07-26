Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender to take stock of coronavirus situation in districts

Hyderabad: With rising cases of coronavirus in various districts, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has decided to take stock of the situation himself. He is visiting two districts Kamareddy and Nizamabad today. He will be chairing meetings with district health officials in Kamareddy in the morning and with Nizamabad district officials in the afternoon. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and local MLA's of the two districts will also take part.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has announced that they would be using the latest machinery available in the market for sanitation works in Covid hospitals in view of people not showing interest to do such duties. It may be recalled that health department faced a big problem as people shied away from sanitation jobs at TIMS, Gachibowli and they had to conduct recruitment drives three, four times.

Floor cleaning, bathroom cleaning and wall cleaning would be done by using the sanitation machinery and they would be immediately procured by the department also waste disposal would be done using automated machines, Eatala added.

Meanwhile, the health department has decided to procure hot pack carriers, used in planes, to ensure food distributed to Covid patients in various hospitals remains hot.