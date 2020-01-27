Hyderabad: EFLU to offer free courseware in 13 languages

Osmania University: Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the 71st Republic Day celebrations. He elaborated on the various programmes initiated during the last one year.



Referring to the university's social responsibility, a unique initiative through which open educational resources are being created, the VC informed that free courseware will be made available to the public in English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Persian. He affirmed that more open-air gyms would be set up as the one which has been established at the Joggers' Park of the university.

Kumar stated that soon work will begin for a multi-purpose sports complex. Work on the open-air amphitheatre with a capacity of 500 people would be undertaken shortly. He assured that a 24x7 pharmacy would be made ready soon. A video conferencing facility would soon be realised linking the headquarters with the regional campuses at Shillong and Lucknow. He announced that books worth Rs 10 million would be procured for the library.

There has almost been a three-fold increase in the number of online applications from 5,739 to 15,152 applicants during the last four years. Among those present on the occasion included the registrar, deans, faculty members, teacher administrators, non-teaching staff and students and foreign ITP participants.