Hyderabad: Entomology operations get a thrust

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has requited 13 new assistant entomologists in addition to the 17 existing ones, said Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu in a release on Monday.



"Each of these assistant entomologists will look after the Anti Larval Operations, Covid-19 disinfectant and spraying in their respective circles. A total of six senior entomologists were given charge of four to six circles as zonal wise to monitor the field level activities. They are instructed to work at field level as per schedule to cover all areas within the stipulated time by coordinating with corporators and local public representatives," he added.

Control room gets 93 calls

Covid-19 control room received 93 calls on Monday. Out of the 93 calls, 25 calls are pertaining to suspected corona cases, 51 calls re food from home isolated families and other areas.

A total of 3,910 food packets have been delivered by Annapurna Mobile vehicles in containment homes. GHMC uploading the information pertaining to Covid -19 positive cases details that include patient's ID, ward, circle, Zone particulars in GHMC website. GHMC provided free meals to 52,080 persons through 153 regular and temporary Annapurna free meals centers.