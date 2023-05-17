Hyderabad: First cabinet meet at new Secretariat

Hyderabad: The state cabinet will be holding its first meeting in the newly constructed B R Ambedkar Secretariat building on Wednesday. According to sources, the cabinet will review the progress of implementation of various schemes like Gruha Lakshmi. It will also finalise the rules and regulations for the housing scheme where the government proposes to give Rs 3 lakh assistance to the poor who have land.



The cabinet will also discuss the arrangements for the 21-day grand celebration of the formation day celebrations from June 2. It will also take stock of the political situation in the state and the outcome of the recent Karnataka elections once the official agenda is over. Poll discussion would be a precursor to the BRS parliamentary party and legislature party meeting to be held on Wednesday afternoon.

The other issues that would be discussed are regularization of contract workers, release of Dalit Bandhu benefits to the beneficiaries, the rift in relations between the government and Governor and the bills which she had recently returned, sheep distribution programme among other things.

The ministers are likely to be directed to monitor the ongoing schemes and ensure that all pending works were completed in their respective districts.

They will also be asked to take up a massive campaign to explain to the people the developmental works taken up by the government in every village in every assembly constituency.

KCR feels that creating awareness on the schemes being implemented by the government and the schemes launched for the benefit of various sections need to be published in order to counter the opposition attack on the government and the possibility of Congress and BJP going aggressive as the elections are due to be held in about six months’ time.