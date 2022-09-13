Hyderabad: FoB at Katedan thrown open to public

Hyderabad: The Foot over Bridge (FoB) near Swapna Theater in Katedan under Rajendranagar Circle of Charminar Zone has now been thrown open to public. It is one of the busiest traffic junctions in Rajendranagar.

The FoB was constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore to help pedestrians cross the road comfortably near Katedan circle as it is one of the busiest traffic junction in Rajendranagar. On this occasion, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced that the GHMC would construct a total of 36 FoBs with Rs 83.16 crore across GHMC for the convenience of pedestrians.

The Mayor said seven FoBs have already been made available so far and 22 more FoBs are under construction. She said that the FoB at Katedan will help in prevention of accidents of pedestrians which were being reported due to the major road.

Efforts are being made to provide better infrastructure to the people in the city, for better transportation of the people, the construction of flyovers, ROBs, RUB, CRMP and SRDP works are being undertaken and made available to the people. Mayor Vijayalakshmi said that over 12 junctions are being innovatively developed in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore and added that the tender process has already been completed and steps have been taken to carry out the works.

Moreover, the Mayor inspected the box drain works at Appa Pond at NH 44 road. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs seven crore. During inspection, she directed the concerned department to complete the works by the end of September. The FoB was inaugurated by the Mayor, along with Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud and others took part in the programme.