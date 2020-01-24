Hyderabad: Footpath works in Moosapet finally resume after 2-year gap

Moosapet: After a gap of two years, the construction of footpath on National Highway 65 resumed on Wednesday night. The total estimated contract value of these works is Rs 1.5 crore for the 2-km footpath. Officials said that the deadline is February 15 and plans are to complete it well in advance.



Works on zebra crossing, road margin and road-safety related works are already going on rapidly under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

"The construction works of footpath on National Highway was pending due to internal disputes and after resolution those construction works on the footpath has begun last night. Works also began on the 2-km footpath with a budget of Rs 1.5 crore on National Highway 65 (Kaitlapur towards Rainbow Vista road ) and would be completed in next three weeks, the deadline of the project is February 15, hoping to complete the works within the deadline," said E Nagender, Executive Engineer, GHMC, Moosapet.

Once the footpath construction is completed, all works related to road safety such as zebra crossing, road margins would begin and GHMC is also planning to take up maintenance works such as re-carpeting works and footpath maintenance along with road sweeping and sanitation works on the major roads from next month to ensure pothole-free and safety roads all the time, the official added.

The new footpath construction on road towards Rainbow Vista will offer commuters a considerable relief from traffic jams and have a convenient transport as NH-65 is the major highway connecting Vijayawada and Hyderabad carries considerable amount of traffic throughout the day and it has number of connecting points such as villages, industries and junctions. Road safety audit is also working on improvements for accident prevention and reduction on the NH-65.

Meanwhile, Commuters using NH-65 have to shell out more money to travel on this stretch of the highway as it is has only one toll-plaza on the 70 km stretch and another one is located in Mannaekhelli in Karnataka, which is located 20 km away from Telangana border.