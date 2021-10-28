  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Former miss Telangana attempts suicide

Former miss Telangana attempts suicide
x

Former miss Telangana attempts suicide (Photo/samayam)

Highlights

The suicide bid of former miss Telangana has been foiled with the intervention of police on Thursday.

The suicide bid of former miss Telangana has been foiled with the intervention of police on Thursday. The woman shared on her live video that she was going to commit suicide.

Following her announcement, the woman's friends dialed 100 to alert the police who rushed to her flat on road no. 6 of Himayatnagar and rescued her. She was later admitted to Hyderguda Apollo hospitals for treatment. More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X