Hyderabad: Former miss Telangana attempts suicide
The suicide bid of former miss Telangana has been foiled with the intervention of police on Thursday. The woman shared on her live video that she was going to commit suicide.
Following her announcement, the woman's friends dialed 100 to alert the police who rushed to her flat on road no. 6 of Himayatnagar and rescued her. She was later admitted to Hyderguda Apollo hospitals for treatment. More details are awaited.
