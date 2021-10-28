Hyderabad: Former PRP leader to float new political outfit

Hyderabad: Prominent gastroenterologist and former Prajarajyam and Congress leader, Dr P Vinay Kumar on Wednesday announced to form a new political party in Telangana.

He alleged that the past governments in the State had failed in empowering people in terms of health, education and farming.

Addressing a gathering, Dr Vinay Kumar shared his views on the changes to be brought in by their governance.

He said, "Along with giving top priority to education, health and farming, we would deliver governance which was dreamt by the people of Telangana. We would decentralise the development across the State and transform every district like another Hyderabad. So far political parties considered people as vote banks. No party worked for the empowerment of the poor. They wanted people to stay uneducated and vote for them. If people start thinking they would not be elected anymore."

"We strive to deliver corruption-free governance, unlike the parties spending crores for the Huzurabad by-election. My profession had given me satisfaction but with the aim of empowering every section of the society, I have decided to form a political party," he added.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Vinay Kumar said, they were contemplating a few names for the party and would likely to be announced in December.