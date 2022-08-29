Hyderabad: Foul smell from Jawarharnagar dump yard robs locals of sleep

Hyderabad: Once again, the Jawaharnagar dump yard has come into limelight, with the locals alleging that for the past three days they are spending sleepless nights due to foul smell emanating from the yard. :"It is unbearable", they point out.

The locals say that the State government has been neglecting their pleas,as already air, soil and groundwater have been polluted due to the adjacent dump yard.

"Day by day the situation is turning worst. Due to that recently many water-bone diseases have been reported from here. The locals allege that as the Pollution Control Board has instructed the concerned officials to spray using a drone around the dump yard, but nothing was taken up.

Said Shanthi Reddy of Jawaharnagar, "For the past many years we were facing hardship due to the dump yard. Slowly the situation was coming to normal, but for the past three days strong foul smell has been emanating from the dump yard. We are unable to breathe.

We have given many complaints to the Jawaharnagar Municipality and also officials of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL) (as it, along GHMC, is looking after the dump yard) but all fell on deaf ears. Also, the power plant that has been set up for providing a permanent solution has turned it more pathetic. It will be better if the dump yard is shifted".

Stated Venkat, another resident of Jawaharnagar, "Once again from the dump yard we are getting a pungent smell. Around 50,000 people reside here.It is very difficult to breathe. We are facing a lot of problems early morning and late at night. As earlier, we used to get foul smell once or twice a week but for the past three days we are bearing this smell every day. Due to the smell we are forced to shut our doors and windows. Several times we have lodged complaints to the Pollution Control Board.The concerned official have visited our locality to verify the issue; but no action was taken."

Said Ramesh, another resident,"We are fed up with complaining and tagging the concerned officials on social media. We also have staged many protests, but all went in vain. The State government appears least bothered. No permanent solution has been found to this issue. It is high time at least now the concerned officials should come up with a permanent solution to give relief to the residents."