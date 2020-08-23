Hyderabad: Four graveyards set to get better facilities

• The design of graveyards is based on that of Mahaprasthanam in Jubliee Hills. Works at Hindu graveyard in Mallapur commence

• Works at Shanti Vanam Hindu graveyard, BairamalGuda Hindu graveyard, Mansoorabad graveyard to begin soon

• Works expected to take 4 months. Design submitted by Vivogue Design Studio places thrust on landscaping

Hyderabad: The GHMC has planned to develop four graveyards into model ones under the limits of LB Nagar zone. The government has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore towards development of 2.77-acre Hindu graveyard in Mallapur. Likewise, Rs 3 crore is granted for 5-acre Shanti Vanam Hindu graveyard, Rs 1.3 crore for 0.6-acre BairamalGuda Hindu graveyard and Rs 2 crore for 1.2-acre Mansoorabad graveyard.



The works at Mallapur Hindu graveyard have already begun. The works for other three graveyards would start very soon and are expected to be completed within four months.

R Upender Reddy, Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar, said, "Decent cremation ground is very important. GHMC has taken an initiative to develop the existing crematoriums into model crematoriums. All these graveyards are based on the same design and structure of Mahaprasthanam graveyard at Jubilee Hills. All the graveyards will be maintained by GHMC. The design is done by Vivogue design studio,Banjara Hills."

"The graveyards would be equipped with several facilities such as the compound wall, cremation platforms, ash storage, prayer hall, death certificate issue room, waiting area, spacious parking area, freezer room and locker room. The complete areas are designed in such a way that all the activities that include pre and post crimination can be performed smoothly. Landscaping would be given utmost importance,'' said A R SowjanyaKothawar, Principal Architect at Vivogue design studio.