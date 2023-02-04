Hyderabad: Four held for carrying out illegal blasts at a venture

Hyderabad: The Alair police arrested four persons on charges of carrying out illegal and unauthorized blasting of rocks with explosive substances at Suncity venture. A total of 57 gelatin sticks, 51 detonators, connecting wires, compressing vehicle and mobile phones were seized.

The arrested persons are Y Mallareddy, G Srinivas, A Kamalakar and A Sumalakar, all residents of Yadadri-Bhongir district. The absconding persons are Mahendar and T Narayana.

The police said, Malla Reddy and G.Srinivas have been working with Narayana for the last six months on land development work. In order to develop the land, the suspects entered into an agreement with the land owner and as breaking rocks manually requires more labour and time, they decided to blast using explosives, without permission from authorities concerned.

Mallreddy and Srinivas with the help of construction workers carried out blasting illegally in the venture. Following a tip-off, the Alair police caught them and seized the explosives.

The suspects were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody and efforts were on to nab the absconding persons, police said.