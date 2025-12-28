Bapatla police issue NY safety guidelines

Bapatla: District Superintendent of Police B Umamaheshwar has announced strict safety protocols for resorts, restaurants, and hotels in Bapatla district ahead of the New Year celebrations. In a special meeting held at the district police camp office on Saturday, the SP directed resort operators from Suryalanka, Pandurangapuram, Vadadarevu, and Ramapuram beaches to obtain mandatory police permission before organizing any events.

The SP emphasized that liquor parties are strictly prohibited and warned of severe legal action against violators. He stressed that Bapatla district’s extensive coastline attracts tourists from neighboring districts and states like Telangana, making safety paramount as the government develops the region as a tourism hub. He instructed the resort managers to maintain detailed guest registers with proper identification verification and install functioning CCTV cameras covering beach views, with footage retention of at least thirty days. Swimming pool guards are mandatory, and guests must be prevented from entering the sea after consuming alcohol or during nighttime hours, he ordered. The SP announced that minors traveling alone will not be permitted accommodation.

He warned that antisocial and illegal activities, including drugs, gambling, obscene programs, and unauthorized fireworks, are forbidden. Events like DJ parties require written police approval, and operators will be held responsible for any unlawful activities on their premises, facing penalties including resort closure or criminal proceedings, he ordered.