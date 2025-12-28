Allu Arjun among 23 named in chargesheet

Hyderabad: Thecity police have named 23 individuals, including Tollywood Allu Arjun, as accused in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that claimed the life of a woman and left her minor son hospitalized. A chargesheet was filed before the court on Saturday following the completion of the investigation.

The stampede occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4, last year, where a large crowd had gathered, leading to a stampede at the theatre.

Allu Arjun has been listed as accused number 11 in the chargesheet. Police state in the investigation report that Allu Arjun, who was previously arrested in the case, had visited the theatre though there was no permission to hold the event. The police said 14 of the accused were also arrested during the investigation, while nine others, who obtained anticipatory bail, were served legal notices.

The investigation found serious lapses in planning, crowd management, security arrangements and coordination among the theatre management, event organisers, private security personnel and others involved in the organisation of the event. These failures, the police said, directly contributed to the stampede. Agamati Ram Reddy, also known as Pedda Ram Reddy, a partner-owner of Sandhya 70mm Theatre, has been named the prime accused. Several of his partners — Agamati Ram Reddy alias Chinna Ram Reddy, M Sandeep, Sumeeth, Agamati Vinay Kumar, Agamati Ashutosh Reddy, M Renuka Devi, Agamati Aruna Reddy — have also been named in the chargesheet.

Theatre manager M Nagaraju and gatekeeper Gandhakam Vijay Chander were also listed as accused in the case. The chargesheet has also named Allu Arjun’s associates, including his managers Josyabhatla Santosh Kumar and Sharath Chandra Naidu, along with Tatipamula Vinay Kumar, the in-charge of the actor’s fan association, for their alleged role in the event, leading to the stampede.