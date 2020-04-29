Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital's Class IV staff unhappy with reward for Covid-19 duty

Hyderabad: The IV-Class staff of Gandhi Hospital is not happy with the incentive they are being paid for the Covid-19 duty.

They feel discriminated at being given just over Rs 1000 as CM gift while the GHMC sanitation staff who are working outside the hospital areas are being given Rs 7,500 as CM gift.

Few days ago, over 200 employees working in wards (Covid-19 patient care) and sanitation including cleaning of wards and washrooms etc staged one-hour protest demanding the government to revise CM gift as one-month salary (nearly Rs 10,000 after deductions) for them and the matter was brought to notice of the higher ups in the department.

However, no word has come from the government even as May month is approaching and they are set to draw their salaries in few days.

Shiva Kumar from Gandhi Fourth Class Employees Union stated that it is the outsourcing ward boys who are also draping full cloth around Covid-19 patients who have died undergoing treatment.

We are not bothering our own health and working with commitment and in this backdrop appeal to the government to do justice for us, he said.