Hyderabad: Ganesh Samithi sets up kitchen to feed needy

Hyderabad: As the city came to standstill due to the lockdown imposed to combat Covid-19, the situation has become quite dire for migrant labours, slum dwellers and homeless people.

Taking note of their plight and resolving to do its bit to help them tide over threat to their very existence, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi is extending help to the needy by distributing foods packets and ration kits.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ravinuthala Shashidhar, the Secretary of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, said, "Since the beginning of lockdown, every day we are feeding around 1,000 needy people twice a day.

Food is cooked at the Samithi office kitchen. Around 1 pm we start distributing the food packets around the city, including areas near Osmania Hospital, Nampally and Basheerbagh."

Not only that the Samithi has also identified 100 slums in the city where their help and support is needed very much.

People there are struggling to meet their daily needs due to the lockdown. The body distributed essential items to them as well as migrant labour.

"With the help of Seva Bharathi volunteers we have distributed around 1,000 face masks to Rythu Bazar vegetable vendors and to the people waiting in queues outside banks and in areas including Vanasthalipuram and many more.

Many like-minded people and various NGOs are supporting us in this drive by sending various grocery items and rendering financial help," added Shashidhar.