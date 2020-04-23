Hyderabad: GHMC relocates 300 migrant labourers

Hyderabad: Waking up to the plight of migrant labourers, GHMC officials shifted about 300 such people to the civic body's multipurpose function hall at Bansilalpet on Thursday and assured them of providing food on daily basis.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited Secunderabad zone and found that about 300 migrants in different streets without shelter. They identified 50 persons at Paradise, 50 at Adikmet and 200 migrants at Secunderabad Railway Station.

All of them were shifted immediately to Bansilalpet GHMC multipurpose function hall by RTC busses by taking all precautions like maintaining social distancing.

Roadside workers, migrant labourers were the worst sufferers with the closure of carts because of lockdown and staying on roads consuming food given by philanthropists.

The Minister enquired about their native places from where they came to work in Hyderabad. Some of them were daily wage workers while others said they were stuck up due to lockdown and were waiting to go to their native places, once lock down is lifted.

The Minister said that with the increase in number of corona positive cases the State government is taking all precautionary measures.

As part of its precautionary measures the government is shifting the migrant labourers to function halls where shelter homes are set up.

He also said that these labourers would have better facilities at shelter homes rather than outside and also appealed to the migrant labourers to stay safe in shelter homes till lockdown and can resume work later.

Mayor Rammohan thanked the donors Srinivas and Sagar for their philanthropic deed of providing food to the needy. He said that intention of the government is to ensure no one is left hungry.

The government is giving 12-kg rice and Rs 500 to the migrants. About 2 lakh people are getting food on a daily basis through Annapurna canteen meals and also through donors.

Meanwhile, Rammohan's wife B Sridevi Yadav brought cooked food from her house and served lunch to 300 migrants at shelters in Bansilalpet.

She appealed to the migrant to stay there till the lockdown completes. She assured to provide breakfast and meals twice a day apart from regular medical tests to the migrant labours.