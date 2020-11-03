Hyderabad girl tops TS ICET

Warangal: Hyderabad girl Bhamidipati Subhasri walked away with top honours in the results of the TS ICET-2020 announced here on Monday. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy along with CET Convener Prof K Raji Reddy and Registrar Prof K Purushotham announced the results at the Department of Commerce & Business Management of the Kakatiya University (KU) here.

A total of 58,392 candidates had registered for the ICET, of which 45,975 appeared for the test, which make the candidates eligible for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges.

As many as 41,506 candidates have qualified translating the pass percentage to 90.28. Four transgenders were also qualified the test.

Subhasri, who scored 159.55077 marks, is way ahead of others. The second rank was secured by Gaini Sandeep of Armoor, Nizamabad district, with 144.50128 marks while the third and fourth ranks were bagged by Avinash Sinha of Hyderabad with 142.43267 marks and Adla Prasanna Laxmi of Warangal with 142.00654 marks.

Speaking to The Hans India, Subhasri, who completed her B.Tech (ECE) at G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Hyderabad, said, "My aim is to crack CAT. I prepared on my own. I am a bit surprised to find myself top of the chart; however, I was pretty confident that I could make it to the top 10."

The second ranker Sandeep, who did B.Tech (Mech) at MVSR Engineering College, Hyderabad, said that he was expecting a double digit rank. Avinash Sinha who secured third rank is BA (Maths) graduate from ANU, distance mode.

Prasanna Laxmi, who worked as a software engineer until recently with the Accenture, Hyderabad, said, "I will do MBA (Finance) in Osmania University. I prepared on my own and was expecting a double digit rank. My aim is to crack the SSC CGL exam."

Ranks 5 to 10: Madaravoni Srikrishna Sai of Rangareddy, T Gopal Reddy of Hyderabad, Joydeep of Kharagpur (West Bengal), Akhil Reddy of Buchireddypalem (AP), EVS Rajasekhar Reddy of Guntur and Md Sohail of Manuguru (Bhadradri-Kothagudem district).