Hyderabad: Government medical colleges with good infra racing towards completion

Hyderabad : Despite the imminent commencement of classes in the nine medical colleges during the upcoming academic year, officials remain hopeful over the timely completion of suitable infrastructure. The construction progress of the college buildings is underway at various stages, with the aim of ensuring their completion before the inauguration of the colleges, scheduled to take place in August of this year.

The State government has put forth a proposal to establish an additional nine medical colleges in various districts of Telangana, namely Nirmal, Asifabad, Bhoopalpally, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sircilla, and Vikarabad. This initiative follows the successful opening of eight medical colleges simultaneously in the previous academic year. Upon implementation, the number of medical colleges in Telangana State will reach a total of 26 in the upcoming academic year. Most of the colleges have already obtained approval from the National Medical Council, with Karimnagar medical college soon to receive its permission as well.

In order to facilitate the timely commencement of classes in August, while new buildings are being constructed in most locations, existing buildings are being utilised at certain places for the medical colleges. Particularly, district hospital buildings are being utilised for these colleges, as they will be attached to the respective district hospitals. During a recent review meeting, Health Minister T Harish Rao instructed officials to expedite the construction works. The officials received directives to ensure the availability of essential amenities, including hostel accommodation, for the medical students in these colleges. Furthermore, the officials were instructed to prepare the required furniture and equipment well in advance of the classes' commencement.

According to officials, in districts where there are no available building facilities, alternative arrangements are being made. For instance, in Vikarabad, where the medical building is still under construction, classes will be conducted in district hospitals. Similarly, in Kamareddy, the Mother and Child Hospital will be utilized for the medical college. In Sircilla, students will be provided hostel accommodation at the Agriculture Polytechnic college, while the construction of the medical college building is underway in a 35-acre area. In Jangaon, the district hospital with 125 beds and the Mother and Child Hospital with nearly 200 beds will be used for the medical college.

In Bhupalapally, more than 50 percent of the construction works have been completed, and officials are optimistic about finishing the remaining works on time. In Khammam, the old Collectorate office will serve as the college building, and hostel facilities will be arranged at a guest house. The officials assure that all necessary facilities will be in place by the start of the next academic year.

Meanwhile, on Monday, over 1,100 new assistant professors will receive joining orders. The Health Minister will personally hand over the appointment orders in a ceremony scheduled to take place at Shilpakala Vedika near Hitec City.