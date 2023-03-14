Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan pats RRR team

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday congratulated the RRR team on winning the prestigious Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category for the Naatu Naatu song.

She said it was a proud moment for Indian cinema and added"Heartiest congratulations to the Team RRR on winning the prestigious Oscar Award-2023 for the Best Original Song."

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the song, Naatu Naatu, penned by noted lyricist Chandra Bose and composed by renowned musician MM Keera Vaani reflected the true power of the native Telugu lyrics and music. She added that India is proud of film Director Raja Mouli, music composer Keeravani, lyricist Chandra Bose, and singers Rahul Sipligunj, and Kala Bhairava, and all other crew and cast of RRR.