  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan pats RRR team

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
x

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Highlights

Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday congratulated the RRR team on winning the prestigious Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category for the Naatu Naatu song.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday congratulated the RRR team on winning the prestigious Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category for the Naatu Naatu song.

She said it was a proud moment for Indian cinema and added"Heartiest congratulations to the Team RRR on winning the prestigious Oscar Award-2023 for the Best Original Song."

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the song, Naatu Naatu, penned by noted lyricist Chandra Bose and composed by renowned musician MM Keera Vaani reflected the true power of the native Telugu lyrics and music. She added that India is proud of film Director Raja Mouli, music composer Keeravani, lyricist Chandra Bose, and singers Rahul Sipligunj, and Kala Bhairava, and all other crew and cast of RRR.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X