Hyderabad: Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded government to maintain transparency in distribution of aid

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday demanded the government to maintain transparency in distributing the financial aid to the flood-affected in Hyderabad.

In a statement released on Friday, he said that so far there was no clarity on the number of affected people and number of families who have been provided with financial relief so far. He demanded that the government should put the details of the affected who have received the financial aid so far in public domain.

Narayana Reddy said that though the government announced a relief package of Rs 550 crore, he was doubtful about the proper distribution of it. According to media reports, as many as 1,500 colonies were affected by the floods in the city.

He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders have been using the programme for photo ops. He also alleged that made-up photos of providing the financial relief were appearing in the media.

While the number of affected people were in lakhs, the number of beneficiaries, who got the financial aid so far, were in hundreds.

"TRS leaders were trying to show that all the affected were provided with relief. Upon inquiry many affected people have told that they have not received the financial help so far," he said.