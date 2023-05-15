Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanthi held across Telangana

Hyderabad : Hanuman Jayanthi was held across Telangana State. The devotees of Hindu deity Hanuman performed special prayers with devotion at all the Hanuman temples of the State. The famous Hanuman temple at Kondagattu in Malyala Mandal of Jagityal district became the cynosure of all eyes.

Thousands of devotees turned up at the temple to perform prayers. The officials of the temple made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees at the temple. They perform Hanuman’s Tirunakshatra birth celebrations on Vaisaka Mooladashami every year. The celebrations will be held for three days.

They also performed Trikundamantima Yagnam and Poornahuthi as part of the celebrations. The authorities of Bhadrachalam Seetharama Swami temple sent special silk clothes to the Kondagattu temple.

The vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar handed over the silk clothes to Choppadandi assembly constituency Sunke Ravi Shankar.

The Kondagattu temple authorities have prepared 3.6 lakh laddus and pulihora pockets. The authorities have also set up 14 counters for the convenience of the devotees.

The police have put up 104 CC cameras around the temple as part of security arrangements.