Hyderabad: Health department issues guidelines on transfer of doctors

Hyderabad : In a move that is expected to bring relief to doctors in the teaching hospitals across Telangana, the Health department on Tuesday issued guidelines for the transfer of professors, associate professors and assistant professors under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The guidelines will facilitate shifting of doctors from one teaching hospital to another, based on their qualifications and experience. The department decision will provide opportunities for doctors to enhance their skills and knowledge and serve people better.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said, "Our government is committed to providing the best healthcare services to people of Telangana. Making Arogya Telangana is a significant step towards achieving this goal. We are working hard to make it a reality.” The issuance of the guidelines is seen a step in the right direction and will go a long way in improving the healthcare system in the State.

This decision is expected to provide better career opportunities for teaching hospital doctors and improve the healthcare system in the State. The government efforts towards betterment of the healthcare sector in Telangana are commendable. This move is a testament to their commitment towards providing quality healthcare services to people, the minister said. The guidelines will also help address the issue of doctors who have been awaiting transfers due to various reasons. The decision will bring relief to such doctors and enable them to serve people.

According to the guidelines, only those doctors who have completed at least two years of service in their current place of work are eligible to apply. Vacancies in 17 medical colleges newly set up by the government will be filled through transfers only. If applications submitted for transfer are more than the vacancies in 17 colleges, the vacancies in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad RIMS will be filled.

The vacancies in Osmania, Gandhi, Kakatiya (Warangal), Nizamabad Medical Colleges will not be displayed under any circumstances for the purpose of counselling.

In case of more than one applicant for a post, priority will be decided on the basis of factors like spouse, handicapped, mentally retarded children, compassionate appointments, serious medical problems in family members.