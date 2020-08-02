Hyderabad: HMDA plans uplift for ORR underpasses

Hyderabad: After lighting all 167 Vehicular Underpass (VUP)on Outer Ring Road, a drive to clean and beautify important VUPs is going on by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). As suggested by HMDA minister KTR, to take up the beautification ofVUPs among others mural paintings, by team Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

Currently the beautification works are going on VUPs going towards Shamirpet and Medchal and Shamirpet. The artworks will be thematic schemes, recreational color schemes and doodles. "It will not only beautify the underpass but more importantly, it cleans up and gives the feeling of being taken care of," stated Arvind Kumar Principal Secretary MAUD.