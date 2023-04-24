Hyderabad: HMRL MD felicitated with Civil Service Excellence Award

Hyderabad : Former Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu felicitated NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) with the Civil Service Excellence Award on Sunday.

According to the officials of IAS Academy, to mark the Civil Service Day celebrations, the Civil Service Excellence Award was organised by 21st Century IAS Academy and NVS Reddy was presented the award for his innovations and contribution while holding various assignments in the past four decades of public service.

On the occasion, NVS Reddy highlighted innumerable hurdles he faced in building the world's largest metro rail project in PPP mode in the form of agitations, court cases, Goebbels campaign by vested interests against the project, delays in granting permissions by different government agencies.

He also recalled that on several occasions, his effigy was burnt by religious organisations and project opponents, but he never backtracked from goals. He also advised young civil service aspirants to aim high and achieve targets by working hard with sincerity, self confidence and perseverance. Civil service is a rare opportunity for anyone to serve the nation.