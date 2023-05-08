Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali opens photo exhibition on FIFA World Cup 2022

Hyderabad : Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday inaugurated a photo exhibition on FIFA World Cup 2022 held at Doha (Qatar) at Jubilee Hills International Centre (JHIC). On display were 100 select shots of the football extravaganza that were captured by Snaps India’s CEO Mohd Shamsuddin, who was the only FIFA accredited photojournalist from Telangana and AP at the sports spectacle.

The exhibition was curated by internationally-acclaimed photojournalist and a recipient of the coveted Royal Photographic Society award T Srinivas Reddy, who is based in Vijayawada.

Mahmood Ali said Shamsuddin had done well by going beyond photography and emerging as a sports promoter by launching Academia Sports Village. He wished the entity all success as it readies its own tennis courts and a football ground in Aziznagar on city outskirts. The minister praised eminent founder of premier photo and news agency, Snaps India, the late M A Rahim, for pioneering photojournalism in undivided AP.

The dignitaries present on the occasion praised Snaps India and Academia Sports Village for their immense contributions towards elevating photography and sports. They included British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen; Honorary Consul of Bulgaria Lion Dr. Y Kiron; director, State Gallery of Art Dr K Lakshmi, and the multi-faceted P V Prabhakar Rao, son of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Shamsuddin assured to take forward his mission to makesports accessible to all sections of people.