Hyderabad: Honours For INCOIS Scientists

Hyderabad: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, is a leading agency in operational oceanography and will soon complete 21 years of service. It provides well-established services like Tsunami Early Warning, Potential Fishing Zone Advisories and Ocean State Forecasts. It also hosts the International Centre for Operational oceanography recognised as a Category-2 level training Centre by UNESCO.

This week, two INCOIS scientists have been selected for honours by two highly esteemed organisations. Dr M S Girishkumar has been selected for the Vocational Excellence Award 2019-2020 for excellence in oceanographic research by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad, Deccan, which is a primary unit of Rotary International. Dr Girishkumar is a senior scientist with the Ocean Observations and Data Management Group at INCOIS. His research interests include air-sea interaction processes, small-scale mixing processes, biogeochemical variability and dynamics in the Tropical Indian Ocean. The Telangana Academy of Sciences that focuses on state-level advancement and promotion of Science has recognised the contributions of Dr Abhisek Chatterjee in its recent fellowship election and awards and has selected him as Associate Fellow. Dr Chatterjee is a senior scientist with the Ocean Modelling & Data Assimilation Group at INCOIS. His research focuses on ocean modeling, equatorial dynamics, climate variability and biogeochemistry.