Hyderabad hospitals to seek travel history of patients with high fever

Hyderabad: With the report of Coronavirus cases every day the latest figure touched 440 positive cases and nine deaths in China and the virus is spreading to newer countries like USA and Australia. Consequently, neighbouring countries including India are on toes as a matter of precaution. Residents of Hyderabad touring foreign countries frequently are now visiting corporate hospitals for tests and treatment. Following Coronavirus alert being sounded by the health authorities, hospital managements are also taking required measures.



The incubation period-the time from exposure to the onset of symptoms -is believed to be about two weeks in Coronavirus.

Even if a passenger comes back hale and healthy and clears the thermal screening test at airport, there are chances of symptoms developing in the next ten days or so. Hence, the ministry has suggested such passengers approach nearest hospitals in their areas and consult doctors showing their recent travel history. In this backdrop, the role of Corporate hospitals has become crucial. Dr Ramanaprasad, a senior pulmonologist from the city stated that hospitals usually take various details like medical history, health condition etc from patients coming for treatment with severe fever or respiratory-related issues. This will help in the proper diagnosis of the medical problem, prescribing of related tests and then commencing the treatment.

"Information about recent Travel history becomes key. Doctors can then assess the health condition and prescribe required test to check positive or negative for the new virus depending upon the symptoms," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, KT Devanand, CEO of a noted Corporate hospital in the city stated that each hospital will be having a fever protocol for patients coming for treatment. If diseases like Coronavirus or for that matter Swine Flu and other diseases are identified, the government authorities will be immediately alerted so that they will take required measures, he said.