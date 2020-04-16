Hyderabad: IIIT takes up mass food preparation for those in need

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) in association with the Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG) and the State government has opened up its university kitchen to prepare food for those in need.

The community kitchen prepares food for around 160 people every day, purely relying on volunteers.

As many as 70 students who stayed back due to various reasons along with several other volunteers help the institution prepare, pack and distribute food packets to the needy.

Headed by Professor Aniket Alam and Professor Radhika Krishnan, with support from Professor Shatrunjay Rawat, in charge of the mess operations, the team prepares approximately 150 to 160 meal boxes which are dispatched twice in a day, at 12 noon and 5 pm.

So far, the group has managed to cook and pack around 4,761 meal boxes. "Our focus is to serve one-pot meals which can be cooked in one big cooking pot.

Menu includes khichdi, rajma-chawal, chole-chawal, dalia upma, jeera rice-aloo baingan and others.

We have many volunteers on campus who have whole-heartedly come forward, which is boosting everyone's morale," says Professor Alam.