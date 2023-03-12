Hyderabad: India tackled challenges threatening country’s internal security for nine years: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the government has adeptly tackled the challenges that have threatened the country's internal security over the last nine years. He was addressing the 54th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad. He added that the administration would maintain its zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.



Apart from safeguarding the nation's crucial installations, Shah praised the CISF for extending their expertise by offering consultancy security services. He acknowledged that there has been a noteworthy decrease in violence in Kashmir, a decline in insurgency in the Northeast, and a decrease in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

Furthermore, Shah emphasized that there has been a reduction in the number of individuals participating in terror-related activities, with many returning to the national mainstream.