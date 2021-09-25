Hyderabad: Infant dies after being hit with pipe by father

In a tragic incident, a 22-day-old infant died after being hit with pipe by his father here at Saidabad in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Getting into details, the boy's father, Raju (36) came home in drunk state and quarreled with his wife who also consumed alcohol. In a fit of rage, Raju tried to hit his wife with a plastic pipe but she escaped and their son took the beat.

The infant who suffered an eye injury was shifted to the private hospital from where he was taken to Niloufer hospital. However, the doctors declared the infant dead.

The boy is second son of the couple and first son was thrown out of the house when he was five-months old. Locals rescued the baby and alerted the police who shifted the infant to Shishuvihar.

Inspector K Subbirami Reddy reached the spot and collected details. The couple was taken into custody.