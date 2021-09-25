  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Infant dies after being hit with pipe by father

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In a tragic incident, a 22-day-old infant died after being hit with pipe by his father here at Saidabad in Hyderabad on Friday night.

In a tragic incident, a 22-day-old infant died after being hit with pipe by his father here at Saidabad in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Getting into details, the boy's father, Raju (36) came home in drunk state and quarreled with his wife who also consumed alcohol. In a fit of rage, Raju tried to hit his wife with a plastic pipe but she escaped and their son took the beat.

The infant who suffered an eye injury was shifted to the private hospital from where he was taken to Niloufer hospital. However, the doctors declared the infant dead.

The boy is second son of the couple and first son was thrown out of the house when he was five-months old. Locals rescued the baby and alerted the police who shifted the infant to Shishuvihar.

Inspector K Subbirami Reddy reached the spot and collected details. The couple was taken into custody.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X