Hyderabad: Jeevan Reddy demands Bharata Ratna for YSR

Nampally: Congress party MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Thursday demanded the Centre to confer the highest civilian award, Bharata Ratna, on the former CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Reddy said YSR had highlighted the greatness of Telugu people to the world. "YSR was eligible politician for the Bharata Ratna honour from the two Telugu speaking States."

He said the foundation of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project was laid during YSR's rule."CM KChandrashekar Rao changed the name of Pranahita-Chevella project into Kaleswaram lift irrigation project."

The MLC stated that Telangana would have turned in to a drought-hit area if YSR was not there. "The projects taken up by the State government over Krishna river had got permissions during YSR's term."

Reddy made it clear that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project was not taken up in the undivided AP. "Telangana has a right to stop the project". He termed YSR "as a pro-Telangana leader."