Hyderabad: Jobs top debutant voters’ wish list

Hyderabad : Young voters are poised to play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But the issues that matter to the majority of youth voters of Secunderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri Assembly constituency are better employment opportunities, communal harmony, and equal development.

When The Hans India interacted with the first time voters in different parts of the city to have an insight into their assessment, it was found that most of the young voters’ concern is on unemployment, as they believe that in every election, politicians promise jobs, but they hardly materialise. But this election, they would cast their vote to the party that has a strong commitment toward youth and their future. Beyond job opportunities, communal harmony is another priority for many young voters.





















































Venu Eppa, a graduate of Osmania University and a first-time voter, said, “I want someone who delivers his promises or at least works diligently to fulfill them. Currently, what we have seen is that all the policymakers only have immersive manifestos but the ground reality is that they don’t materialise, as we have seen that many youth do not have proper jobs, and the government also does not issue notifications on time and due to that, many are opting for odd jobs. I have seen that my cousin sister after completing her graduation had struggled to get a job as per her qualification in the government sector, and I don’t want to face the same hardship”.











Vikhyath Juluri, another young voter from Medchal Malkajgiri Assembly constituency, said “Religious tensions, inflation and a lack of jobs are the top concerns. I wish to see peace and harmony in our society. I want secularism. I have planned to cast my vote for the individual who will promise to bring peace in the community, not communal hatred.”









Anushka Sarkar, a young voter and a resident of Jeedimetla, expressed, “The government needs to eradicate illiteracy and provide job security, as let it be any political party – BJP or Congress, their manifesto focuses on creating jobs but where are the jobs? They promise many things before elections but nothing is fulfilled. For the past one year, I have been struggling hard to get a satisfactory job in the government sector as per my qualifications. This election, I will choose an individual based on their record of fulfilling promises”.









Sai Durga,a final year BTech student, stated, “Unemployment has been a critical issue that has become everyone’s concern, especially as educated youth continue to suffer and during the election campaign, the leaders give false promises that they would provide jobs to lakhs of youth but once they come into power they forget about those promises. I will keep these in mind while I cast my vote”.

