Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery burgled at MJ Market

Hyderabad: Masked robbers broke open into the Karachi Bakery at Mozamjahi Market main branch on Tuesday night and fled the scene with huge amount of cash.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, when the management of the bakery noticed some suspicious activity while going through the CCTV footage.

According to city police, the management lodged a complaint with the police regarding theft at Karachi Bakery. As soon as the complaint was lodged, the teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and in the preliminary investigation.

It was revealed that the rear entry of the bakery had forced entry.

Md. Khaleel Pasha, the inspector of Nampally PS said, "in the initial stages of investigation, it's revealed that there were three persons and we are also suspecting that there could be an insider involved in the incident, if not such a huge robbery would have not been possible."

However, the matter is being investigated and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Once, they are found we will book them under relevant sections after investigation, said the officer