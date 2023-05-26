Hyderabad: KCR heaps praises on sanitation workers across State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday hailed the services being rendered by sanitation workers all over the State and announced that best of them would be honoured by the State government as part of the grand celebrations being organised marking the 10th State Formation Day.

Addressing a conference of District Collectors at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, he said the services being extended by sanitation workers in the villages and urban areas were invaluable. ‘Safayanna Niku Salamanna’ will be the slogan of the special day devoted for sanitation workers.

The CM said that “A society without the services of the sanitation workers would not be imaginable. Their services are invaluable. They have been working hard for keeping the surroundings spic and span. In a way their services are divine. Helping the sanitation workers would mean helping the society.”

“Imagine our fate if we are left with overgrown hair and beard for long,” he quipped, and stressed that happiness in the society owed to such services. It was the responsibility of the society to recognise them, KCR said.