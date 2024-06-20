  • Menu
Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Makes Emergency Landing amid Fire in Engine

A flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur narrowly averted a major disaster as its right engine caught fire just 15 minutes after takeoff.

A flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur narrowly averted a major disaster as its right engine caught fire just 15 minutes after takeoff. The quick thinking of the pilots saved the lives of all 130 passengers and crew onboard.

The pilot immediately requested permission to land after noticing the fire, and air traffic control officials quickly recognised the severity of the situation. They circled the plane in the air for a brief moment before granting an emergency landing.

Passengers aboard the flight were left visibly shaken, but ultimately relieved as the pilots expertly landed the plane without any further incident. The successful emergency landing was met with cheers and heartfelt gratitude from those onboard.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the engine fire.

