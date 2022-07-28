Hyderabad: Locals pitch for completion of Trimulgherry lake pending works

Secunderabad: People residing in and around the Trimulgherry lake are a worried lot as due to frequent downpours no permanent way-out is being provided by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) for taking up development works of the water body which are pending for years.

Locals allege that all pleas of construction of a ring sewer line and diversion of sewage into the lake have not been taken up till date. Whenever it rains all nearby colonies, including Malani Enclave, Indian Airlines Colony, Padmanabha Colony and Surya Avenue get flooded.

Naveen Kumar Reddy, a resident of SCB, said, "both the SCB and the State government is least bothered about the lake; no preventive measures taken before the monsoon. After every rain, the SCB provides a temporary solution by sending its health and sanitation team to clear plastic waste from nalas which block the free flow of sewage and rainwater, but that is not the solution. Locals have to live with fear whenever there is heavy rain. Our colony is submerged in sewage/ rainwater because of diversion of the sewage line to our colony without a scientific study, causing inconvenience to the public at large. The outlet is only one foot; more than 10 sewage lines were diverted to Malani Enclave, which is causing severe hardship to residents during every rain."

Venkat Ramana of Malani Enclave said, " two years back the ring sewer line was proposed. Even funds have been sanctioned, but till date no work has been taken up. Every year we get to know that the SCB has sought funds, but no development takes place on ground. During rains when water enters our homes and cars are damaged there we get no relief either from SCB or the government. Because of the wrong decisions of SCB by diverting sewer lines to Malani Enclave, residents are forced to live in fear and bear inconveniences and get their property/valuables damaged during rain.